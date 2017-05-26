NHES Students Shine At Dual-Language Event

International Spanish Academy students in the third, fourth and fifth grade at New Horizons Elementary School in Wellington recently participated in the Palm Beach County School District’s annual dual language competition held at C.O. Taylor/Kirklane Elementary School. The gathered students competed in reciting poetry, dictation, essay writing, a spelling bee and artistic interpretations. New Horizons had winners in all of the categories. Shown right are the 24 school winners who took part in the district competition.

