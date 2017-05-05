NHES Students Win T-Shirt Contest

New Horizons Elementary School recently held a T-shirt design contest for its annual Hoe Down Fiesta shirt. Entrants had to submit a design that was voted on by the PTA board, as well as student representatives. Chosen from more than 40 applicants were the fifth-grade duo of Gaby Crespo and Isabel Gomez. Their T-shirt design was printed on every Hoe Down Fiesta shirt sold. Shown right are Gaby Crespo and Isabel Gomez wearing their winning T-shirt.

