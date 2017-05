Perfect 10 Archery’s Olympic Day 2017 will take place Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 342 Pike Road in West Palm Beach. There will be free archery, air soft, cheerleading, hockey, soccer, swimming, tumbling, kids crafts and face painting, along with food for purchase. For more information, call (561) 203-6633 or e-mail info@perfect10archery.com.

Briefs