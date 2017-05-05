Osceola Creek Middle School Takes Part In Autism Awareness

Osceola Creek Middle School recently supported autism awareness through “Light It Up Blue,” by placing a single strip of blue lights across the front of the school.

Although the blue lights didn’t shine brightly, the Bears take pride in recognizing, respecting, supporting and celebrating differences.

On Friday, April 21, the Bears took part in recognizing and stopping child abuse by wearing jeans and openly discussing during lunch the importance of spreading positive words and bear hugs. Unfortunately, not everyone has a happy home, and perhaps a little love will be protection enough to see another day in school.

Osceola Creek will hold orientation on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. for all incoming Bears. Call the school at (561) 422-2590 with any questions.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools