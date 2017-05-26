PBCHS SGA Appointed County Council President

On May 18, Palm Beach Central High School’s Student Government Association was elected as Palm Beach County’s Council President.

In the role of County Council President, Palm Beach Central’s SGA will conduct business meetings involving all of the district’s high school SGAs.

Most importantly, the Palm Beach Central SGA will become a voting member on the School Board.

The SGA will work closely with the superintendent and the school board officials on policies that impact county students.

Bravo to the Palm Beach Central High School Student Government Association and advisers Ailyn Barrios and Alex Cordeiro.

ABOVE: Palm Beach Central High School SGA members (front row) Rachel Berman, Alexandra Fonseca, Alexis Woytek, Camille Douglas and Chadi Chahine; and (back row) Johan Restrepo, Jessica Elpedes, Jordyn Chatoff, Gabby Graydon, Emma Grad, Aubrey Jensen and Chase Bomar.

