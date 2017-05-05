haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

PBSC Foundation Raises More Than $135,000 At Golf Classic In Wellington

By at May 5, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

More than $135,000 was raised at the Palm Beach State College Foundation’s annual STEAM golf classic held recently in Wellington.

This brings the total raised at the golf tournaments over the last 12 years to more than $1.7 million.

The funds will go toward STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) scholarships and program enhancements to impact the projected shortage of local, skilled professionals in these fields.

Thirty-four golf foursomes played in the tournament at the Wanderers Club. The team of Larry Schneider, Christopher Jones, Danny Bumpus and Stephen Boruff took first place with a score of 57.

The classic included hole-in-one competitions sponsored by Al Packer Ford, a glass-breaking contest sponsored by Sasser’s Glass Works, a ball launcher contest sponsored by Zyscovich Architects and a trivia contest sponsored by HCI Cabinetry Division.

The tournament ended with an awards ceremony and reception.

For additional information, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/foundation.

ABOVE: Golf tournament winners Larry Schneider, Danny Bumpus, Christopher Jones and Stephen Boruff.

People

Related Posts

Post Your Comments