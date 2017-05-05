Presli Palozzola Graduates U.S. Air Force Basic Training

U.S. Air Force Airman Presli R. Palozzola recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

Palozzola completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

She is the daughter of Christopher and Tammy Palozzola, and sister of Nicolas Palozzola, all of Wellington. She is a 2016 graduate of Wellington High School.

