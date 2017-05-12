Quarter Auction In RPB May 17

Julie Bryant will host a quarter auction on Wednesday, May 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (151 Civic Center Way) to benefit Destiny for Dogs and Luv-A-Pet. Everyone is invited to attend. Bring quarters and small bills to get in raffles and purchase paddles to bid on auction items. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and table raffles. For more information, call Bryant at (561) 797-1501.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs