The Palm Beach Rare Fruit Council held a plant sale on Saturday, May 20 at the South Florida Fairgrounds Agriplex. Plants, trees, seeds and fertilizer were for sale. Honey, herbs and spices were also available. Rare Fruit Council members gave out advice for growing healthy plants. For more information, visit www.pbrarefruitcouncil.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs Featured Palm Beach County