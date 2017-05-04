Register For RPB Firecracker Golf Tourney

It’s that time of year again. The sun stays out longer, the trees are starting to bloom and Royal Palm Beach’s annual Mayor’s Firecracker Golf Tournament is right around the corner. Join the tournament on Tuesday, July 4 at the Village Golf Club. The scramble format event will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Golfers are asked to pre-register at any of the following locations: the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (151 Civic Center Way), the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center (100 Sweet Bay Lane) or the Village Golf Club (122 Country Club Drive). The cost of the tournament is $75 per player or $300 per foursome. For more info., contact Rochelle Wright at rwright@royalpalmbeach.com or (561) 790-5149.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs