Royal Palm Beach Senior Expo July 21

On Friday, July 21, the Royal Palm Beach Senior Expo will return to the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., exhibitors will be on hand with helpful product and service information for the senior community. Admission and parking are free.

For all seniors seeking ways to live happier lives, the Royal Palm Beach Senior Expo is the place to go. Professionals will be there to help transition, seamlessly, through the best phase of life. The expo will provide one-stop-shopping for older adults, their families and caregivers looking to connect with valuable local resources.

At the expo, attendees can learn and explore options available in comfort living, housing, wellness options, leisure activities, caregiver options, educational opportunities and more. For more info., visit www.royalpalmbeach.com or call (561) 790-5149.

Briefs