School Jazz Bands Perform At The Amphitheater

By at May 5, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Wellington High School Jazz Band, along with the Wellington Landings Middle School band, performed at the Wellington Amphitheater for a Jazz Under the Stars concert Thursday, April 20. The band is categorized under the WHS Fine Arts Program, which offers creative students the opportunity to study their art form(s) while taking at least six fine arts courses over four years. Students will complete a rigorous study of their artistic discipline, including dance, music (vocal and instrumental), theater and the visual arts. Shown above are jazz band students performing.

Schools

