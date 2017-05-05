Seminole Ridge Hosts PBSC Info Session

Nearly 100 Seminole Ridge High School students and parents attended an April 26 presentation by Palm Beach State College, learning more about its different campuses, its admission and summer session registration processes, its residency information, and applying for financial aid or scholarships. Emphasizing to the audience the importance of post-secondary training and education, college representatives also addressed degree offerings and programs, and spoke about current job market demands. For more information about PBSC, contact outreach advisor Roberto Carballoso at (561) 993-1023 or carballr@palmbeachstate.edu.

NHS Elects 2017 Officers — The SRHS chapter of the National Honor Society has elected officers for the coming school year. Congratulations to President Riley Bresnahan, Vice President Kerven Cassion, Secretary Shane Laurent, Treasurer Georgia Williams, Editor Bethany Seltzer, Parliamentarian Brittany Addison, Historian Ayanna Wiltshire and social directors Kristen Bown and Kelsey Morrison.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes students, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping a positive campus. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for April 24-28: Tyler Burroughs (grade 9), Hasani Haughton (grade 10), Julia Stremel (grade 11) and An Hua Li (grade 12).

