Seminole Ridge’s Rhiannon Boffa Takes Pathfinder Silver

Seminole Ridge High School TV Production Academy student Rhiannon Boffa took second place — and a $3,000 scholarship — in the communications category of the 2017 Palm Beach Post Pathfinder High School Scholarship Awards, presented to seniors in Palm Beach and Martin counties who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in 18 academic, vocational and athletic categories.

These awards recognize excellence and encourage the winners to bring their considerable talents to the communities where each received a start on the path to a good education and a rewarding career.

Students of the Week — The students of the week program recognizes Seminole Ridge students, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping the campus positive. Congratulations to the students of the week for May 15-19: Jimena Corrales (grade 9), Matt Dosch (grade 10), Sydney Myers and Jasmine Parson (grade 11).

