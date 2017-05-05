‘Seussical The Musical Jr.’ On Stage At Elbridge Gale

Elbridge Gale Elementary School’s afterschool program held dress rehearsals this week for Seussical the Musical Jr. The production will be staged Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The production is a guided journey through many of the favorite stories of Dr. Seuss. It is directed musically and choreographed by Debi Silverstein, with sound, hair and makeup by Katie Bambach, and assistance from Brittny Soto, Nicole Bambach, Kaitlyn Mendez and Susan Buxbaum.

