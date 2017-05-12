haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Shattered Dreams Program At Wellington High School

By at May 12, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The day before students at Wellington High School celebrated their senior prom, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Trauma Agency and community partners staged a dramatic lesson on teen driving safety.

About 750 juniors and seniors at Wellington High School learned about the potentially deadly consequences of drunk driving, distracted driving and speeding an assembly and crash reenactment on campus. Members of the school’s Student Government Association participated in the staged two-car collision, and Trauma Hawk landed on the football field to simulate the transport of a mock patient. This was the last of six “Shattered Dreams” presentations at area high schools this school year.

“Smart phones, multiple passengers and other distractions are roadblocks to safe driving, especially among teens who often think they’re invincible,” said Darcy J. Davis, chief executive officer of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. “We’re proud that each year the Health Care District coordinates with our community partners to educate high school students about the risks they face before they climb behind the wheel.”

In 2016, nearly 3,000 drivers ages 15 to 19 were involved in a crash in Palm Beach County. The “Shattered Dreams” school presentations illustrate how poor decision-making, along with the use of social media while driving, can end in injury, death, criminal records and civil charges. The litigation can lead to a student’s parents losing their home, possessions and savings if the courts find the student to be responsible.

“We already have a plan for the prom,” said Amy Strassel, a Wellington High School graduate who watched in tears as her 17-year-old daughter, Emily, participated in the realistic mock-crash. “She won’t be driving, and midnight is her curfew. Nothing good happens after midnight.”

“It was an amazing experience,” said Emily Strassel, who acted the part of one of the injured students. “It was exciting to know that you could make a difference with the kids watching, but it was scary. My heart was racing as I was sitting in the car. I’ll never forget it.”

ABOVE: WHS student participants with Health Care District staff.

