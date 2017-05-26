Silver Airways Adds New Flights From PBIA To Tallahassee, Key West

Silver Airways has announced new nonstop service between West Palm Beach (PBI) and Key West (EYW) that commenced Thursday, May 25, as well as new one-stop, through service between West Palm Beach (PBI) and Tallahassee (TLH) that also began May 25.

Silver Airways Flight 146 from West Palm Beach to Key West will operate once daily, five times weekly, on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All flights will be operated with a SAAB SF 340 propeller plane with a total flight time of an hour and 20 minutes.

Silver Airways Flight 50 from West Palm Beach to Tallahassee through Tampa will operate same plane service twice a day, five times a week, Monday through Friday. All flights will be operated with a SAAB SF 340 propeller plane.

Booking is currently available on both flights.

“The addition of nonstop service to Key West and same-plane Tallahassee service gives our passengers the ease and convenience of PBI and great, new destinations. We are excited to expand our partnership with Silver Airways and happy to offer more options for our travelers,” said Bruce Pelly, director of airports for Palm Beach County.

Silver Airways currently operates daily service to Tampa (TPA) and the Bahamas: Bimini (BIM), Nassau (NAS) and Marsh Harbour (MHH). All Silver Airways flights are operated with its fleet of 21 highly reliable and fuel-efficient 34-seat Saab 340B Plus turbo-prop aircraft. For more on Silver Airways and to book travel, visit www.silverairways.com. Schedules are subject to change.

Palm Beach International Airport serves more than 6.5 million passengers annually and offers nearly 200 nonstop flights daily. The award-winning airport has been recognized for convenience, hospitality and amenities. It was named in the top five Favorite U.S. Midsized Airports in the TripAdvisor 2016 Travelers Choice Awards and named the sixth-best U.S. airport in the 2016 Conde Nast Travelers Readers’ Choice Awards. For more information, visit www.pbia.org.

