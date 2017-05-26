South Florida Fair Hosts Picano Golf Tournament

The annual John Picano Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the South Florida Fair Scholarship Fund was played Monday, May 22 at the Mayacoo Lakes Country Club. The golf tournament, presented by Kast Construction, was filled with golf, gifts, prizes, food and fun. John Picano Jr., public relations director for the South Florida Fair and a beloved leader in the community, died in 2012. Picano was an avid golfer and was instrumental in the growth and success of the fair’s golf tournament.

