Spirit of Liberty DAR Holds Installation

May 19, 2017 | 12:04 am

On Saturday, May 13, the Spirit of Liberty Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution installed new members Talia Fradkin and Diana Rooney, as well as a new board of officers led by Regent Linda Bennett. Florida State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chaplain Mary McCoy Allen conducted the ceremony. Many thanks were extended to Rosemary Mouring for her years of service as regent, while the DAR welcomed Bennett to the position. The Spirit of Liberty Chapter received many awards this year, including recognizing Virginia Davis and Teresa Bennett for their service to the organization.

ABOVE: Spirit of Liberty members come together for the ceremony.

