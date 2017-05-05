SRHS Boys Track & Field Team Wins District

Ending its most successful home meet season ever, the Seminole Ridge High School boys track and field team has earned the District 4A-10 championship for the second time in three years.

In addition, the girls team had its best finish in almost six years and produced the most regional qualifiers in school history, making 20 Hawk athletes who will represent Seminole Ridge at the next level of track and field competition.

Boys winners included: 110-meter hurdles: Aaron Pringle, Kailen Romer, and Xavier Selby; 300-meter hurdles: Aaron Pringle and Kailen Romer; 400-meter relay: Malik Black, Stefano Napolitano, Aaron Pringle and Xavier Selby; 800-meter relay: Albion Chance, Buckley Chance, Nico Pieroni and Matthew Zimmerman; 800-meter run: Stefano Napolitano; 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs: Kody Phelps; discus and shot put: Devon McMinns; pole vault: Aaron Pringle; and triple jump: Zachary Kameka and Kailen Romer.

Girls winners included: 100-meter hurdles: Grace Preston; 800-meter relay: Paige Allen, Coral Carnicella, Makeda Charles and Adriana Willmutz; 800-meter run: Coral Carnicella; high jump: Regime Brinley and Morgan Shortridge; long jump and triple jump: Micah Jones; and shot put: Destinie Noel.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports Uncategorized