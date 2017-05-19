SRHS Math Teacher Honored By Colleagues

Seminole Ridge High School teacher Erika Woerner-Goldrich has been designated the 2017 High School Mathematics Teacher of the Year by the Palm Beach County Council of Teachers of Mathematics, recognizing her as an outstanding educator and a tireless teacher.

Hawk Teacher Presents for Ocean Literacy — Science teacher Kevin Lasagna was invited to be a guest presenter at the annual Florida Marine Science Educators’ Association conference May 4-6 at St. John’s River State College in St. Augustine. His presentation, “Shining Light on Ocean Literacy,” discussed the uses of living shorelines as a response to beach erosion and sea level rise. Lasagna compared the living shorelines technique against traditional methods of mitigating shoreline erosion for effectiveness, cost and environmental impact.

Hawks Take Bronze in Market Challenge — Congratulations to Jake Jones and Giovanni Martinez, who earned the regional third place in the Florida Council for Economic Education statewide Stock Market Challenge for spring 2017. Martinez and Jones each won a $50 gift card to Papa John’s Pizza.

TV Hawks Win in District Competition — The Seminole Ridge TV production program took the gold in seven of nine categories at the annual Jim Harbin Student Media Festival district competition. SRHS earned firsts in the categories of comedy, documentary, drama, instructional, music video, news and news feature.

Tri-M Chooses New Officers — Congratulations to the Hawks chosen as next year’s Tri-M national music honor society officers: President Danielle Parks, Vice President Riley Reynolds, Secretary Juvena Favier, Treasurer William Habegger and Historian Fantasia Bodon.

Students of the Week — The students of the week program recognizes staff-nominated students for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping a positive campus. For May 8-12, congratulations to: Jose Gonzalez (grade 9), Jaime Cortes (grade 10), Anthony Llera (grade 11) and Dustin Robinson (grade 12).

