Strikers U11 Girls State Champs

The Royal Palm Beach Strikers U11 girls team recently became state champions. At the Commissioner’s Cup in Auburndale held April 22-23, the team defeated the Hernando County Heat 2-1 and Wellington Seattle 3-0 for the big win. Shown above are coach John Edworthy, Briana Jones, Cora Anderson, Kaitlyn Classen, Nirvani Balkaran, Reagan Lopez, Savannah Edworthy, Leyla Coleman, Aaliyah Lobo, Allison Andrade, Olivia Cuenot, Anaya Thomas, Alexa Hernandez and coach Maria Edworthy.

