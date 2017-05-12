Strikes For Seagull June 4

The fifth annual Strikes for Seagull bowling event will take place Sunday, June 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Verdes Tropicana Bowl (2500 N. Florida Mango Road, WPB). The event includes two hours of bowling, pizza, raffles and more. The cost is $25 per person, $100 per lane and $125 for a lane sponsor. Other sponsorships are available. Pre-register at www.seagull.org. For more info., call Elizabeth McDermott at (561) 842-5814, ext. 111.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs