Student-Built Habitat For Humanity House Presented To Ruiz Family From Belle Glade

Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County dedicated its 214th home to the Ruiz family of Belle Glade on Thursday, May 4.

This dedication marked the fifth Habitat for Humanity modular home built by the students of the Weitz Academy of Construction at Seminole Ridge High School, and the second home for which an HVAC system was installed by the HVAC academy at Royal Palm Beach High School. For the first time, students from these two schools were joined by students from H.E. Hill Construction Academy at West Technical Education Center in Belle Glade, who constructed the bathroom cabinetry.

“We are very proud of these students and of our collaboration with the Palm Beach County School District,” said Bernie Godek, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County. “It is very gratifying to see these young people giving their time and talent to help build a home for a deserving local family.”

Teresa Ruiz is the proud parent of Hector, nine years old, and Mia, two years old. Ruiz has been employed with First Bank for more than three years. Hector and Mia are excited about having their own room and a yard to have fun in. Teresa is looking forward to being a homeowner and to applying the knowledge she learned in her homeowner classes. She plans to start a college fund for her children.

Habitat for Humanity Palm Beach County is grateful to their partners on this project: the School District of Palm Beach County, the Weitz Academy of Construction at Seminole Ridge High School, the Helga Marston Charitable Foundation, Town of Palm Beach United Way, the BallenIsles Charitable Foundation, EverBank, the William and Helen Thomas Trust, the Daphne Seybolt Culpepper Foundation and the JC Foundation.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, visit www.habitatpbc.org or call (561) 253-2080.

ABOVE: Students participate in blessing of the Ruiz home.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools