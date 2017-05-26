Students From Acreage Pines And Golden Grove Visit Fau’s Jupiter Campus

Thanks to the “owl eyes” of Mary Moffett, director of admissions at Florida Atlantic University’s Jupiter campus, Future Teacher Club members from Acreage Pines and Golden Grove elementary schools got to experience a day of college life. Susan Marsh and Zulema Grieser, teacher leaders of the club, brought their groups to visit the university and learn about what it can offer students who are going into a teaching career. The group toured the campus and had a pizza luncheon in one of the classrooms.

