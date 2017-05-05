Sweet Corn Fiesta Returns To Yesteryear Village

The 17th annual Sweet Corn Fiesta was held Sunday, April 30 at Yesteryear Village on the South Florida Fairgrounds. There were children’s games and rides, music, food and fun. There were amateur corn-shucking and corn-eating contests. The main event was the 2017 National Sweet Corn Eating Championship. Carmen Cincotti devoured 61.75 ears of Florida sweet corn, a Major League Eating record, in 12 minutes. The previous record, set in 2016 by Yasir Salem, stood at 47.

