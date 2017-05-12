Temple B’nai Jacob Hosts Annual Picnic

Temple B’nai Jacob of Wellington held its annual picnic on Sunday, May 7 at Loxahatchee Groves Park. The event marked the end of the religious school year with Rabbi David Sislen handing out awards to students. Congregation members then enjoyed a picnic lunch with hot dogs, hamburgers, corn and more. For more info., visit www.templebnaijacob.com. Shown above, religious school students and teachers gather for a group photo at the picnic.

