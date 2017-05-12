Three PBCHS Students Win NTHS Scholarships

National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), an acknowledged leader in recognizing outstanding student achievement in career and technical education, will honor three local students at Palm Beach Central High School. Evan Foglia, Armani Lugo and Aleem Sultan have been selected as recipients of the 2017 Jon H. Poteat Scholarship. Each will receive $1,000. The recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony to be held on May 18. NTHS awards more than $250,000 in scholarships annually throughout the U.S.

