TKA Opens New Theater Building

The King’s Academy opened its new Page Family Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, May 2 in conjunction with the school’s Conservatory of the Arts production of Funny Girl.

The 23,000-square-foot performing arts center features an 800-seat theater with state-of-the-art lighting and professionally engineered sound technology.

The Page Family Center includes the beautiful 2,000-square-foot Esther B. O’Keeffe lobby and the 3,500-square-foot Hobbs Family Stage, featuring a wood-outlined 20-foot by 50-foot proscenium arch. Construction of the Page Center provides a permanent home for TKA’s nationally recognized Conservatory of the Arts, while allowing dedicated space for the school’s championship athletic programs in the 16,000-square-foot M. Nelson Loveland Athletic Center.

More than 400 donors contributed to the school’s Dedicated to Excellence campaign, which provided funding for the $9.5 million facility. School parents, grandparents, alumni, friends and business partners came together to make the dream of an on-campus theater a reality. Major donors celebrated the opening of the Page Center with a recognition dinner and special preview of TKA Theatre Company’s production of Funny Girl.

For more information on TKA’s Conservatory of the Arts and the 2017-18 season, visit www.tkafinearts.net.

ABOVE: TKA President Randal Martin, the Page Family (David, Tuny and Charlotte) and Chairman of the Board Dr. Clyde S. Meckstroth cut the ribbon on the Page Family Center for the Performing Arts.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People Schools