Town-Crier Digital Issue For May 12, 2017

By at May 11, 2017 | 3:41 pm | Print

Click here to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for May 12, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Now In Royal Palm Beach, The Future Of Acme Ranches Still Taking Shape… Strong Opinions, But Mostly Calm At Frankel’s Town Hall… Wellington Community Foundation Reports A Successful First Year… LGWCD Board Agrees To Turn Over Two Roads To The Town… RPB School Welcomes New Pack Of ‘Watch DOGS’… RPB To Bid On Sandpiper Home For Commons Park Connection… RPBHS Will Send 527 Graduates Into The Future On May 22… Wellington Council OKs Joint BMP Policy With State Agency… Royal Palm Council Gives Final OK For Floodplain Ordinance…

