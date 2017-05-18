Click here to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for May 19, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Officials Confident State Road 7 Plans On The Fast Track… At Chamber Lunch, Bellissimo Urges Investment In Wellington… County Administrator Receives Five-Year Contract Extension… Villages To Host Memorial Day Ceremonies On May 29… Board Oks Design For Joe DiMaggio Pediatric Center… Attorney Talks To RPB Senior Committee About Elder Abuse… Wellington High School Set To Graduate 535 Seniors May 25… Lox Intergovernmental Committee Discusses Road Transfers… Wellington Zoners Recommend OK For Senior Facility Change… County Commission Approves Acreage-Area Water Project…

