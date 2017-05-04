Click here to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for May 5, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Wellington Advisory Committees Team Up On New Student Mentoring Program… Lox Groves Considering More PBSO Patrols… But At A Cost… Increased Turnout For RPB’s 2017 Citizen Summit… Commemorative Coin Marks 100th Anniversary Of LGWCD… Clerk’s Report: PBC Enjoying Strong Recovery After Long Slump… 719 To Graduate From Palm Beach Central With Class Of 2017… Equestrian Committee Hears An Update On IPC Zoning Change… Lox Groves Council Denies Commercial Use On B Road Property… County Commission OKs Economic Incentives For Pratt & Whitney…

Digital Issues