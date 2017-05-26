Trail Association Meeting June 5

Join Florida Trail Association members and friends on Monday, June 5 and learn about the Eastern Continental Hiking Trail.

James Hoher will be the guest speaker at the meeting, which starts with refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by Hoher’s presentation at 7:30 p.m.

Hoher will discuss his recent hike from Quebec, Canada to Key West, Florida on the Eastern Continental Trail as featured recently in the Palm Beach Post. Hoher, also known as Jupiter Hikes on social media, did a wilderness trek of 4,800 miles.

The meeting will be at the Okeeheelee Park Nature Center, located at 7715 Forest Hill Blvd. For more info., call Margaret Brabham at (561) 324-3543.

Briefs