VA To Host Walk & Roll May 17

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center will host its annual VA2K Walk & Roll event on Wednesday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will begin at the Fisher House, which is located on the corner of Freedom Way and Independence Avenue on the medical center grounds. The 1.2 mile walking (or rolling) event is free and open to the public.

The VA2K is a nationwide event that encourages community health and wellness while also supporting homeless veterans through collection of donations. In 2016, more than 24,700 VA employees, veterans and community members from around the country participated.

The following non-perishable food and other essentials items are requested for this year’s event: canned foods with pop-tops, flashlights, shelf-stable milk, batteries, snacks, bug spray, crackers, sunscreen and peanut butter.

Donations of goods for homeless veterans will be accepted at the event and during the days leading up to the event.

For information on how to drop off donations prior to the event, contact the West Palm Beach VA’s Voluntary Service office at (561) 422-7373 and note that the donation is for the VA2K. On the day of the event, participants can drop off donations at the Fisher House.

To learn more about the 7th annual VA2K Walk & Roll, visit www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k.

Briefs