Volunteers Help Beautify Barky Pines Animal Rescue

Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary held its “Good Hands Gettin’ Dirty” event Saturday, April 29. Local residents came out to landscape a new front entrance for the sanctuary. The project was done in partnership with Allstate Insurance, which matched 15 percent of all donations received by Barky Pines. Local artists were onsite, painting the popular Lox Rocks, which were also part of a raffle at the event. For more info., visit www.barkypinesanimalrescue.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Acreage/Loxahatchee Around Town Featured