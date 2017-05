The Wanderers Club in Wellington partnered with the Florida State Golf Association on Monday, May 8 as one of the 114 local qualifying sites for golf’s 2017 U.S. Open. More than 70 golfers competed in the local qualifying tournament on the Wanderers Club course. Steve Lebrun was the medalist of the day, advancing to a sectional qualifying round with a 6-under-par 66.

