Wear A Poppy On Friday, May 26

National Poppy Day will be observed Friday, May 26. Wearing poppies on National Poppy Day honors service members who died, as well as provides support to veterans. It is a way to honor those from the battlefields of France in World War I.

After the war, the poppy flower flourished in Europe, becoming a symbol of the sacrifices made by Allied service members and Americans. The flowers grew wild over newly dug graves and created an iconic symbol of honor. To learn about National Poppy Day, visit www.alaforveterans.org/poppy.

American Legion Auxiliary members distribute poppies in exchange for donations to help disabled and hospitalized veterans. If you can’t find a place to get a poppy and want to donate to help the veterans, you can send a donation to American Legion Auxiliary Royal Palm Beach Post #367, P.O. Box 211582, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33421. To arrange for your poppy, contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.

