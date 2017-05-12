Wellington Ballet Theatre Brings ‘Snow White’ To Life

The Wellington Ballet Theatre presented its original production of Snow White at the Wellington High School theater on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. The show was conceptualized by the theatre’s Melissa Waters, with artistic direction by Rocky Duvall and scene design by Chris Gay. The show was based on the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale that later became a popular Disney classic. On May 13, Wellington Ballet Theatre will hold auditions for Beauty and the Beast. For more info., call (561) 296-1880 or visit www.danceartsconservatory.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Wellington