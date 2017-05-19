Wellington Collegiate Academy Chorus Performs At Disney Under New Instructor

Choral students from the Wellington Collegiate Academy recently performed at Disney under the watchful eyes of new instructor Jessica Valdez.

A December performance by Wellington Collegiate Academy Chorus at the Festival of Nativities in Boynton Beach attracted the attention of Valdez, a soloist at the festival. She noticed the musicality of the small group and complimented them on their sound and expression. In January, Valdez took a position as the group’s choral instructor.

An accomplished opera performer with a private studio based in Miami, Valdez studied vocal performance with acclaimed teacher Jeremy Silver at New World School of the Arts College. Her teaching style and rapport with the students has taken the young choir to a new level as it completes its second year. They submitted an audition to Disney Performing Arts, where Valdez’ students had performed in previous years.

When news came from Disney that the chorus was scheduled to perform on May 5, teachers and volunteers came together to work out the logistics of the trip. Valdez selected music for the 20-minute performance that highlighted the chorus’ strengths, showcased a handful of talented young soloists and fit well with Disney’s style. Elegant choir dresses were ordered for the girls in the school’s marine blue, with matching ties for the boys. A trip to the Magic Kingdom was planned to celebrate the performance afterward.

The chorus is currently preparing for the school’s June 1 commencement.

Wellington Collegiate Academy is a private school completing its second year. Owner and director Anna Morgan Oaks has an extensive background in piano performance and music education. She has a passion for accelerating academic advancement for dedicated students in a positive learning environment. At the growing school, every student sings in the chorus. Several students have been surprised at how much fun they have singing. Parents are delighted with their progress. Valdez celebrates the unique quality of each voice and creates a clear, blended sound that is turning heads.

ABOVE: The Wellington Collegiate Academy chorus performs at Disney.

