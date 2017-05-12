Wellington Community Center Offering Summer Classes

This summer, there is something for everyone at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Registration is open for a variety of ongoing classes and programs.

Summer offerings include dance classes such as Expressive Dance for ages 2.5 to 4, Ballet and Tap for ages 5 to 9, Jazz Funk for ages 5 to 18, Tap Fusion for ages 10 to 18, Lyrical/Modern for ages 10 to 18 and Ballet Technique for ages 10 to 18.

Those looking for tutoring help or educational classes can register for ACT/SAT workshops for ages 16 to 18 or Learn with Legos for ages 4 to 8.

Health and wellness classes include Yoga with Kids for ages 3 months to 13 years with a parent, Morning and Evening Yoga for ages 16-plus and 14-plus respectively, Morning and Evening Pilates for ages 16-plus and 14-plus respectively, Meditation for ages 15-plus and Zumba for ages 16-plus.

Young participants will enjoy child development and enrichment classes with Miss Muriel, including TumbleTots for ages 3 months to 2 years, TuneTots for ages 12 months to 3 years and TumbleKids for ages 3 to 5.

Senior classes are also available, and include Senior Aerobics for ages 55-plus and AARP Driver Safety courses for ages 50-plus.

To learn more about classes, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/classes. To learn more about available camps and academies, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/camps.

Briefs