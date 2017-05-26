Wellington El VPK Celebrates Red Nose Day

Cathy Eckstein’s VPK class at Wellington Elementary School recently participated in Red Nose Day. One of the parents bought red noses for the entire class. The class learned what the red noses represented. Red Nose Day is all about having fun while raising money to help kids in need. The money that Red Nose Day raises will help transform the lives of children living in poverty in the U.S. and internationally. The Red Nose Day Fund is a program of the nonprofit group Comic Relief Inc. For more information, visit www.rednoseday.org.

