Wellington Schools Accept Waste Management Grants

On Tuesday, May 9, the Wellington Village Council welcomed representatives from five Wellington schools to receive education grant awards totaling $9,500.

Waste Management Inc. of Florida awarded sustainability scholarships to Wellington High School and Palm Beach Central High School in the amount of $2,500 each. The company also provided contributions for the purchase of books to Elbridge Gale and Panther Run elementary schools ($1,800 each), and Emerald Cove Middle School ($900).

As part of its contract with Wellington, Waste Management is responsible for providing these sustainability scholarships for use in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs at the high schools. The scholarships are awarded based on an essay competition concerning sustainability issues.

Members of Wellington’s Education Committee joined with Waste Management to score and rank each essay submitted to select the winners.

In addition, as part of the contract, Waste Management provides $300 in contributions for the purchase of books for each grade level at two Wellington area elementary schools and one middle school annually.

During the five-year term of the contract, all Wellington area elementary and middle schools will receive the contributions.

ABOVE: Waste Management officials presented big checks to five area schools at last week’s Wellington Village Council meeting.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs News Schools