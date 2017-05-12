Wellington Wild Walk On The Wild Side Tournament

The Wellington Wild Fastpitch Association held its 19th annual Walk on the Wild Side Tournament at Tiger Shark Cove Park on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. Close to 70 teams were entered to compete, with different age groups competing at multiple locations across Wellington. Wellington Wild’s 8-and-under and 10-and-under softball teams competed, among others, in the tournament at Tiger Shark Cove on Saturday.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Sports