Wellington Wolfpack Lacrosse Completes Its 10th Season

The Wellington Youth Lacrosse Association Wolfpack, the only recreational team lacrosse provider in the western communities, has completed its 10th season of lacrosse. More than 200 boys and girls ages 7 to 14 enjoyed playing the “fastest game on two-legs” and displaying their stick skills against teams from Vero Beach to Coral Springs. Interested in playing this growing sport? Visit www.wellingtonwolfpack.com or find Wellington Wolfpack Lacrosse on Facebook.

ABOVE: Wolfpack alumni Teddy Miloch, Vincent Cerasuolo, Connor Anthony, Camden Etten and Andrew Crosby.

Sports