WES ESOL Program Hosts Meeting For Parents At Library

WES ESOL Program Hosts Meeting For Parents At Library

On April 13, Wellington Elementary School ESOL teacher Gloria Gatto and English Language Facilitator Alina Gusman held a Parent Leadership Council meeting at the Wellington library for parents of English Language Learner (ELL) students. Assistant Principal Kim Harrington attended as well. Breakfast was provided, handouts were given, and a translated private tour of the library and all of its resources and free services were discussed. The parents had an opportunity to apply for library cards. Everyone had a great time meeting each other and discovering all that the library has to offer. The parents also were able to ask questions about the school. It was a great learning experience and brought families and staff together. Shown above are Andrea Gusman, Emilio Suarez, Gabriela Diaz, Jacqueline Vega, Maria Martinez, Alina Gusman, Gloria Gatto and Kim Harrington.

