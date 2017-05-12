WES ESOL Program Hosts Meeting For Parents At Library

On April 13, Wellington Elementary School ESOL teacher Gloria Gatto and English Language Facilitator Alina Gusman held a Parent Leadership Council meeting at the Wellington library for parents of English Language Learner (ELL) students. Assistant Principal Kim Harrington attended as well. Breakfast was provided, handouts were given, and a translated private tour of the library and all of its resources and free services were discussed. The parents had an opportunity to apply for library cards. Everyone had a great time meeting each other and discovering all that the library has to offer. The parents also were able to ask questions about the school. It was a great learning experience and brought families and staff together. Shown above are Andrea Gusman, Emilio Suarez, Gabriela Diaz, Jacqueline Vega, Maria Martinez, Alina Gusman, Gloria Gatto and Kim Harrington.

Schools