WES Fine Arts Students Take A Magic Carpet Ride

Wellington Elementary School’s Fine Arts Academy Musical Theater Group held four showings of Aladdin Kids on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 in the school auditorium. Students were taken on a trip through “Arabian Nights,” where they discovered the story of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. Aladdin, with the help of Genie, is able to save Princess Jasmine from being forced to marry the evil Jafar. Photos by Randa Griffin

