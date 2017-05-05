WES Kindergarten Kids Celebrate Their Writing

Laura Ann LaSpisa’s kindergarten class was busy last month celebrating their writing at Wellington Elementary School.

The children wrote a story with an illustration and then presented it to the class. Students enjoyed coming up to the front of the class and proudly reading their stories to the class.

They especially loved speaking into the microphone. It was amazing to see the growth in their writing.

This activity builds the students’ confidence, and for many, it is the first time that they are speaking in front of an audience.

Reading their own stories that they created is a skill that they will carry with them throughout their education.

ABOVE: Aleeah Riedel (left) and Noah Alloe (right) present their writing.

