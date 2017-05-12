WHS DECA Students Earn Recognition

Wellington High School DECA chapter members earned the organization’s highest honors at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Calif., April 26-29.

Students receiving recognition at the international level included: Sophia Sosa, Retail Merchandising, Top 10 Medal Winner; Natalie Adams, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making, Top 20 Finalist; Chirsten Zubka, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making, Top 20 Finalist; Samantha Sullivan, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making, Top 20 Finalist; Gavin Semco, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making, Top 20 Finalist; Brooke Deering, Advertising Campaign, Top 20 Finalist; and Taylor Deering, Advertising Campaign, Top 20 Finalist.

During the school year, approximately 120,000 of DECA’s 225,000 student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local and regional titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skill development.

The top state winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Anaheim. The DECA International Career Development Conference was the pinnacle of competition, where nearly 16,000 students vied for international honors. More than $500,000 in scholarships and awards were presented to students and teachers for their achievements.

This year’s event featured a record-breaking 19,000 members and advisors in attendance, DECA’s largest conference to date. In addition to career-based competition, DECA members engaged in leadership academies and networking opportunities with more than 60 internationally recognized businesses.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction.

