Women’s Group Hosts Spring Fashion Show

By at May 12, 2017 | 12:05 am | Print

Women of the Western Communities presented its “Diamonds are Forever” Spring Brunch & Fashion Show on Sunday, May 7 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. KOOL 105.5 morning show hosts Mo Foster and Sally Sevareid served as masters of ceremony, while fashions were provided by Dressbarn and Bacio Bacio Bridal Salon. Hair and makeup was provided by Visions Hair Studio and Michaelangelo Salon. Money raised will be used to support the Mary Rubloff YWCA Harmony House and scholarships for western communities students. For more information about Women of the Western Communities, visit www.womenofthewesterncommunities.org.

