The Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club Inc. and Boca Raton Dog Club Inc. hosted four days of AKC All Breed Dog Shows from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16 at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center. Approximately 760 dogs in 121 breeds or varieties were judged on Sunday. Judging of the four-to-six-month-old puppies, veterans, juniors and national owner handled competitors added to the fun. On Saturday, a heart clinic and eye clinic was available by appointment.